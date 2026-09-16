SHA seeks public feedback on access to healthcare under new cover
The survey would give beneficiaries an opportunity to report what is working well and highlight challenges they have encountered while using their SHA cover
The survey would give beneficiaries an opportunity to report what is working well and highlight challenges they have encountered while using their SHA cover
The authority also allocated Sh2.02 billion to support Primary Health Care (PHC) services, while Sh433 million was paid through the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF).
The government declared the state of emergency because of the expectation of Iranian retaliation with drones and ballistic missiles.
At least 2.1 million people in 32 counties face food and nutrition shortages, a situation officials warn could deteriorate further without rapid action.Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government is coordinating immediate relief efforts alongside longer-term measures to strengthen resilience.
More than 200 are missing, and some 20,000 homes have been destroyed, sending 108,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre reported.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness described the destruction as “total devastation,” reporting that 80 to 90 percent of roofs were torn from homes, hospitals, schools, and government buildings. Many residents remain stranded atop damaged structures as emergency teams work to reach them.
Portugal’s emergency medical authority reported that five of the injured are in critical condition, while the other 13, including a child, suffered minor wounds.
The allocations were approved under Article 223 of the Constitution, which permits emergency spending on unforeseen needs outside Parliament’s original budget.
More than 80,000 people have been moved from high-risk areas in Beijing, and over 130 villages have reported power loss and blocked access routes.
SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi said the payments followed a detailed review of claims submitted by July 1, 2025, to confirm compliance with contractual obligations.
The move follows the approval of the second supplementary budget and suggests there will be no third budget tabled this financial year.