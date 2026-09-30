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Edward Kinyua takes over as EPRA Director General
Kinyua, who has been serving as EPRA’s Director of Petroleum and Gas, takes charge of the regulator as the petroleum sector comes under increased scrutiny.
Kinyua, who has been serving as EPRA’s Director of Petroleum and Gas, takes charge of the regulator as the petroleum sector comes under increased scrutiny.
The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.
According to the lawmakers, the policy should provide a clear path for buying electricity at the lowest possible cost while allowing regular reviews of power purchase agreements and encouraging competitive procurement of electricity generation.