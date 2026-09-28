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Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, allowing residents to access registration services within their respective electoral areas. Registration will also be available at the Ol-Kalou Constituency Office, Huduma Centres and institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas.