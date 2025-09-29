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Eric Adams abandons re-election bid for New York mayor
Adams, who became mayor of the largest US city in 2022 as a Democrat, has become a divisive figure due to his legal issues and his cooperation with Trump.
Adams, who became mayor of the largest US city in 2022 as a Democrat, has become a divisive figure due to his legal issues and his cooperation with Trump.
The Mexican Navy reported that 22 individuals aboard the vessel sustained injuries in the accident, with three in critical condition.
New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch added that the identities of the victims will not be released until all families are notified.