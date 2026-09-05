Ruto warns against ‘blackmail’ as Magadi contract dispute deepens
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
The CS said the government is now shifting attention to long-term systems that ensure stability, pointing to the need for stronger financing arrangements, infrastructure expansion, and partnerships that guarantee consistent supply.
Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa, who presided over the launch of the harvest, said the milestone proves the project’s potential to transform Kenya’s food production.
Mugaa added that a more accurate list of progress could be provided for smaller dams, noting that the cost of building water infrastructure remains high and is dependent on long-term investment.
This marks a significant step forward for a project first envisioned in 2015, developed in collaboration with the Nile Basin Initiative under its Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Program (NELSAP).