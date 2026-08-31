Ethiopian Airlines crash: 32 Kenyan families to receive Sh11.3bn
The payment amounts to about Sh353 million per family, on top of approximately Sh188 million that each family had reportedly received earlier.
The payment amounts to about Sh353 million per family, on top of approximately Sh188 million that each family had reportedly received earlier.
The government has not yet provided further details regarding the inaugural flight at the same time, criticism remains strong due to several previously failed claims by the government.
In a customer notice, the airline said the cancellations affect four flights scheduled between January 24 and January 25, citing safety concerns linked to deteriorating weather conditions in the two U.S. cities.
The announcement follows a previous commitment to acquire 11 Boeing 737 MAX jets, bringing Ethiopian Airlines’ total fuel-efficient Boeing order book to 20 aircraft, reinforcing the carrier’s position as Africa’s leading airline.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the new airport, to be developed alongside Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, will anchor Ethiopia’s multi-airport strategy as Bole nears its expanded capacity of 25 million passengers annually.
David Mburu Karanja argues that Kang’ata unlawfully listed him in a Senate petition regarding lack of support for families of victims of Flight ET 302, which crashed on March 10, 2019, killing all 157 people on board.