Ruto accuses opposition of relying on tribal politics to win support
In 2022, Ruto said, Kenyans “buried the politics of tribalism”, adding that political competition should be based on policies and development records rather than ethnicity.
In 2022, Ruto said, Kenyans “buried the politics of tribalism”, adding that political competition should be based on policies and development records rather than ethnicity.
Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said political temperatures were rising too early, creating an atmosphere that could further divide Kenyans as the country moves towards the next elections.
Prof Naituli, however, said political loyalty is not uniform across Kenya. He argued that the Kikuyu have traditionally tended to consolidate around a particular political figure at a given time rather than permanently follow one kingpin
He said political leaders have historically exploited ethnic narratives to rally communities against perceived opponents, only to reconcile after elections while ordinary Kenyans are left to bear the consequences of violence, loss of life and destruction of property
Lumumba says the ballot box has lost its ability to produce ethical leadership, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and organise for national renewal