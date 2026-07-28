Sports
Zidane takes charge as France begin new Era after Deschamps exit
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The 54-year-old, who inspired France to their first World Cup triumph as a player in 1998, said leading the national side is one of the greatest honours in football.
The loss ended England's hopes of reaching a first World Cup final since 1966, with Tuchel coming under criticism after his side surrendered a 1-0 lead late in the match.
Tuchel has quickly come to view the prospect of leading England into a home European Championship as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Kicking off on June 9 and closing with a Wembley final on July 9, Euro 2028 will be staged across nine venues and will host 24 nations chasing continental glory.