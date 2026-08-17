KRA: File tax returns by August 20
The reminder covers several categories of tax obligations affecting businesses, landlords and individuals engaged in taxable activities
The reminder covers several categories of tax obligations affecting businesses, landlords and individuals engaged in taxable activities
Income tax has taken the biggest cut, with the projected collection reduced by Sh78.6 billion from Sh1.384 trillion to Sh1.305 trillion. The income tax category, which includes corporate taxes paid on profits as well as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deducted from workers' salaries and wages, remains the largest source of the expected revenue decline.
In a public notice issued on Monday, KRA informed licensed manufacturers, importers and members of the public that bottled water produced or brought into the country from the effective date will no longer attract excise tax.
Deputy government spokesperson explained that some narratives presented during the debate were inaccurate and contributed to confusion about the actual contents of the Finance Bill 2026
The National Treasury had first proposed a specific excise duty of Sh7.5 per kilogram on imported sugar, with exemptions for sugar meant for pharmaceutical use and licensed refiners.
The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill, 2026, in its Third Reading with 122 votes in favour against 40 nays. The vote is among efforts by the government to fund the Sh4.8 trillion budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
Some participants also raised objections to taxes on betting winnings, saying such earnings are relied upon by many households as a source of income and should not be further reduced through additional deductions.
The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning committee has started public stakeholder engagements on the Finance Bill, 2026. Consultations run until May 29 as Parliament seeks views on proposed tax measures expected to raise about Sh117 billion.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Otieno defended discussions around wealth tax, transparency, and accountability, arguing that Kenya’s taxation challenges are tied to weak public trust, poor service delivery, and limited transparency in public finance management.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on October 13, 2025, Kanyi said the country is witnessing a gradual but deliberate shift towards indirect taxation, with levies such as Value Added Tax (VAT) and excise duties becoming major revenue sources for government.