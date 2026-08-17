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Radio Generation Kenya

Excise duty

Tax target slashed by Sh81bn on slower growth concerns
Business

Tax target slashed by Sh81bn on slower growth concerns

Income tax has taken the biggest cut, with the projected collection reduced by Sh78.6 billion from Sh1.384 trillion to Sh1.305 trillion. The income tax category, which includes corporate taxes paid on profits as well as Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deducted from workers' salaries and wages, remains the largest source of the expected revenue decline.

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