Ngunjiri Wambugu put on the spot as Jubilee launches disciplinary case
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
Jubilee says Wambugu’s conduct breached the party’s rules and involved the use of party communications, branding and structures without approval.
Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive David Omwoyo said responsible election reporting would be critical to protecting public trust in the media and supporting peaceful democratic processes
In a letter dated September 7, Wanga accused the two media outlets of publishing and broadcasting what she described as fabricated, unverified and prejudicial allegations which she said had damaged her reputation and undermined the integrity of her office
Speaking during a Citizen TV interview on Tuesday, Junet said politicians had a responsibility to back their public statements with evidence, particularly when making accusations against the government or individuals.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Owilla argued that while journalism plays a critical watchdog role in a democracy, credibility can only be sustained through rigorous fact-checking and verification rather than relying on information circulating on social media.