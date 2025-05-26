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Kwale County unveils digital revenue system to enhance business efficiency
The platform will facilitate online payments for various charges, including business permits, land rates, parking fees, market stall rentals, and extraction licenses.
The platform will facilitate online payments for various charges, including business permits, land rates, parking fees, market stall rentals, and extraction licenses.
Led by Senator Godfrey Osotsi, the committee’s visit highlighted the underperformance of several county projects.
Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the initiative is aimed at scouting and developing talent from the grassroots level.