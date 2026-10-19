Ruto offers emotional support to Governor Fatuma Achani after father’s death

President William Ruto has extended his condolences to Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani following the death of her father, Mohamed Achani, who died aged 74 at the family’s rural home in Bodo Village, Kwale County.

The President expressed sympathy for the governor and her family following the loss, saying they were in his thoughts and prayers during the difficult period.

“Sincere condolences to Governor Fatuma Achani following the passing of your dear father, Mohamed Achani. Our prayers are with you, your family and the entire county during this painful time,” Ruto said.

“Rest In Peace, Mzee Achani,” the President added.

Governor Achani announced her father’s death in a statement on Monday, saying he had died that morning at their family home in Bodo Village, Ramisi Ward, Msambweni Sub-County.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved father, Mzee Mohamed Achani, who returned to his Creator this morning at our rural home in Bodo Village, Ramisi Ward, Msambweni Subcounty, at the age of 74,” she said.

The governor said her father had been in and out of hospital for some time before developing complications while performing the Fajr prayers, the dawn prayers observed by Muslims.

His death came as a loss to the governor and her family, who were preparing to lay him to rest in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Achani announced that the burial would take place on Monday at 4 pm at the family home in Bodo Village, Ramisi, Kwale County.

In her statement, the governor asked Allah to forgive her father’s shortcomings, grant him eternal peace and give the bereaved family the strength to cope with the loss.

“During this difficult time, I ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and give our family, relatives, and friends the strength and patience to bear this loss,” she said.

Jannatul Firdaus refers to the highest level of paradise in Islamic belief.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya also mourned the late Mohamed Achani, extending his condolences to the governor, her relatives and the people of Kwale County.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Fatuma Achani, Governor of Kwale County, and her entire family following the passing of her beloved father, the late Mzee Mohamed Achani,” Mvurya said.

He said his thoughts and prayers were with the family and the wider county as they mourned the death of their patriarch.

“May Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and bestow upon the bereaved family strength, patience and comfort,” he said.

Mvurya also confirmed that the burial was scheduled for Monday afternoon in Bodo, Ramisi.

The condolence messages from the President and the Sports Cabinet Secretary followed the governor’s announcement of her father’s death, as family members and leaders joined in mourning the 74-year-old.

Achani’s statement centred on her family’s loss and her prayer for strength and patience as they prepared to bid farewell to their father.