Ruto sets February 2027 deadline for Koitalel university charter

President William Ruto has announced a February 2027 deadline for Koitalel Samoei University to attain full university status, backing the transition with a Sh3.5 billion pledge to expand facilities at the institution in Nandi Hills, Nandi County.

Ruto made the announcement on Saturday, October 17, 2026, during a visit to the institution, where he said he would return in February to formally award the university its charter.

The move would end the institution’s status as a constituent college and allow it to operate as a fully fledged university.

“I will return in February to bring the charter for Koitalel University. It will no longer be a constituent college; it will become a full university,” Ruto said.

The President said the government had committed Sh3.5 billion to improve the institution’s infrastructure, with the planned projects including student accommodation, a library and lecture halls.

The investment is intended to support the institution’s expansion and provide facilities to meet the needs of its growing student population.

During the visit, Ruto inspected development projects undertaken at the institution over the previous one and a half years.

He also presided over the laying of the foundation stone for student hostels expected to accommodate 1,200 learners.

The hostel project forms part of the wider infrastructure expansion plan backed by the government’s Sh3.5 billion pledge.

“Shilingi bilioni 3.5 tunaweka katika Koitalel Samoei hapa,” Ruto said, announcing the funding commitment.

The additional accommodation is expected to increase the institution’s capacity to house students as it prepares for full university status.

An aerial view of Koitaleel Samoei University College in Nandi Hills, Nandi County on October 17, 2026 — PCS

Library and lecture halls among planned projects

Beyond student housing, Ruto said the funding would also cater for the construction of a library and lecture halls.

The planned facilities are expected to improve the learning environment and provide additional space for academic activities as the institution grows.

The investment forms part of the government’s wider efforts to develop higher education infrastructure and widen access to university education across the country.

For Koitalel Samoei University, the projects are expected to support its preparations for the transition from a constituent college to a fully fledged university.

February deadline sets stage for university status

The February 2027 timeline marks the next key stage in the institution’s planned transition, with Ruto committing to return and formally award its charter.

The President’s visit to Nandi Hills also featured the government’s development agenda in the region, with the university’s expansion among the issues highlighted.

The Sh3.5 billion pledge and the proposed charter award place the institution’s infrastructure development and transition to full university status at the centre of the government’s plans for the facility.

However, the government has not released a detailed breakdown showing how the Sh3.5 billion will be distributed among the proposed projects. It has also not specified the exact date in February 2027 when the charter will be awarded.