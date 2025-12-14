Global Affairs
M23 accuses DRC of violating peace deals, wants UN to intervene
The movement also called on the United Nations Security Council to press Kinshasa to honour its commitments under the Doha Peace Process.
The movement also called on the United Nations Security Council to press Kinshasa to honour its commitments under the Doha Peace Process.
The agreement, signed last week, provides a 90-day roadmap for the withdrawal of Rwandan forces from eastern DRC, where tensions have escalated sharply in recent months.