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Ruto assures Lamu on land, jobs and fishing as Dangote refinery starts
While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.
While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.
According to the department, “slight to moderate sea conditions with wave heights of 0.2–2.25m (0.6–6.75ft) is expected over the Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania waters throughout the forecast period.”
The directive was issued by Committee Chairperson Fatuma Dullo during a meeting held on Tuesday with officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and petitioners who raised concerns about alleged abuses within Lake Nakuru National Park.