Sports
Minnows BB Bread knock AFC Leopards out of the FKF Cup
Lower-league side BB Bread beat AFC Leopards on penalties at Police Sacco Stadium after a 2–2 draw, delivering a major FKF Cup upset and highlighting depth in Kenyan football.
Lower-league side BB Bread beat AFC Leopards on penalties at Police Sacco Stadium after a 2–2 draw, delivering a major FKF Cup upset and highlighting depth in Kenyan football.
Kahata’s signing injects leadership, creativity, and a calming presence into a midfield that has struggled for consistency.
Gor Mahia face Murang’a Seal in a tightly anticipated match, just a week after their goalless league encounter.