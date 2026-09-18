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CS Kagwe targets taxes, VAT refund delays hurting flower farmers
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
Data from the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) shows that the country’s flower exports fell by Sh72.1 billion from 116,273 tonnes in 2024, with exporters losing Sh1.4 billion in earnings.