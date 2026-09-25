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MPs challenge need for new forensic science board
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma questioned why the Government Chemist could not instead be given an independent structure with a defined mandate and accountability framework.
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma questioned why the Government Chemist could not instead be given an independent structure with a defined mandate and accountability framework.
The warning comes as more than 1,000 forensic experts from over 100 countries meet for a Forensic Science Symposium running from September 15 to 17.