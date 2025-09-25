Jimmy Kimmel returns, defends comedy and free speech
The comedian accused the Trump administration of engaging in “bullying,” singling out FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who had publicly threatened ABC with regulatory action over Kimmel’s remarks.
The comedian accused the Trump administration of engaging in “bullying,” singling out FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who had publicly threatened ABC with regulatory action over Kimmel’s remarks.
Article 37 of the Constitution protects the right to peaceful assembly, demonstration, and freedom of expression.
Appearing before the Administration and Internal Security Committee last week, Passaris defended the Bill, arguing that recent violent protests, including arson and looting on June 25, made it necessary to establish clearer rules.
The draft Code, which aims to replace regulations that have been in place for 13 years, expands the number of clauses from 26 to 32.
The former Chief Justice strongly condemned the use of force by security agencies against peaceful demonstrators and warned that such actions could put national security at risk