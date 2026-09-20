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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Gang Suppression Force

1,408 killed in Haiti as gang violence spreads beyond capital, UN warns
Global Affairs

1,408 killed in Haiti as gang violence spreads beyond capital, UN warns

The latest warning follows a deadly attack in Kenscoff, a farming community in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince. At least 47 people were killed and 22 wounded after armed men reportedly attacked residents and set homes ablaze. Survivors were left searching for missing relatives as bodies were found in the streets, according to a UN update on Thursday

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U.S. confirms 7,500 pledges for Haiti force as Kenya holds back
Global Affairs

U.S. confirms 7,500 pledges for Haiti force as Kenya holds back

The United Nations Security Council agreed at the end of September 2025 to more than double the size of the international security mission in Haiti, which has been in place for 15 months. The council also approved renaming the mission as a gang suppression force to reflect its expanded role.

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The Haiti Gang Suppression Force (GSF) during an operation/HANDOUT
Global Affairs

United State secures 7,500-troop support for Haiti Gang Force

The move follows a September decision by the United Nations Security Council to double the size of the 15-month-old security mission in Haiti and rename it the Gang Suppression Force. The mission had previously operated under the Kenya-led Haiti Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), which struggled with both funding and staffing.

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