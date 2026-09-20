Chadian troops arrive in Haiti to boost force fighting gangs
In a post on X, the Gang Suppression Force said the Chadian soldiers are part of its ongoing build-up and deployment.
In a post on X, the Gang Suppression Force said the Chadian soldiers are part of its ongoing build-up and deployment.
The latest warning follows a deadly attack in Kenscoff, a farming community in the hills overlooking Port-au-Prince. At least 47 people were killed and 22 wounded after armed men reportedly attacked residents and set homes ablaze. Survivors were left searching for missing relatives as bodies were found in the streets, according to a UN update on Thursday
The United Nations Security Council agreed at the end of September 2025 to more than double the size of the international security mission in Haiti, which has been in place for 15 months. The council also approved renaming the mission as a gang suppression force to reflect its expanded role.
The move follows a September decision by the United Nations Security Council to double the size of the 15-month-old security mission in Haiti and rename it the Gang Suppression Force. The mission had previously operated under the Kenya-led Haiti Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), which struggled with both funding and staffing.
The event brought together senior police leadership, government officials and officers from the first two contingents deployed to Haiti in 2024.
In a new assessment, Gang Suppression Force (GSF) Commander Godfrey Otunge said the restructuring of Haiti’s security architecture has created a unified framework that is now driving more coordinated and sustained operations on the ground.
The new mission is set for an initial period of 12 months, although exact deployment timelines have not yet been disclosed. The MSS mission is scheduled to expire on Thursday, October 2.