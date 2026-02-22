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Uhuru urges orderly dialogue after youths announce Ichaweri home visit
Uhuru’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena clarified that while the former President values engagement with young citizens, he is currently unable to host the group.
Uhuru’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena clarified that while the former President values engagement with young citizens, he is currently unable to host the group.
The suspect, who serves as the assistant chief of Kamunyu sub-location, is alleged to have committed the offences on April 20.