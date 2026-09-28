Global Affairs
South African tavern shooting death toll rises to 18
The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.
The shooting happened late on Saturday when suspects armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela township, about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.
Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.
Ramaphosa said the authorities must leave no stone unturned as they work to establish what happened to the women and bring those responsible to justice.
The academy was launched after Winfrey met South Africa's anti-apartheid leader and former President Nelson Mandela in 2002. Since opening in 2007, the school has educated girls from underprivileged communities, with more than 1,000 students graduating over the years