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Ruto calls for fast-tracking Creative Economy Bill to protect musicians
The President revealed that over 700 songs have been affected, including the 2022 hit “Sipangwingwi” by Exray, which had become a cultural touchstone for many Kenyans.
The President revealed that over 700 songs have been affected, including the 2022 hit “Sipangwingwi” by Exray, which had become a cultural touchstone for many Kenyans.
The heartbreaking news was first shared by comedian Oga Obinna, who had been updating the public on the artist’s worsening condition since the crash.