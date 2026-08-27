“Butcher of Bosnia” Ratko Mladic dies in prison
Mladic became internationally known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” because of his role in the 1992-1995 war and the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, where about 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed.
Mladic became internationally known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” because of his role in the 1992-1995 war and the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, where about 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed.
The case focused on attacks carried out in and around El Geneina, where prosecutors said thousands of civilians were killed or forced to flee their homes. The charges also included the June 2023 killing of West Darfur Governor Khamis Abdallah Abakar, who had publicly accused the RSF of committing genocide against the Masalit community shortly before he was killed.
The former businessman and radio station owner was among the last fugitives sought over the genocide, in which Hutu extremists killed more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus in 100 days.
Earlier this week, The Gambia’s foreign minister Dawda Jallow said Myanmar had executed “genocidal policies” with the aim of erasing the Rohingya. Jallow told the court the minority had faced decades of abuse, including propaganda campaigns, before the army’s 2017 crackdown forced hundreds of thousands to flee to Bangladesh.
Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) spokesperson Faustin Nkusi confirmed Gasana’s return, saying he arrived “following his extraction from the Kingdom of Norway.”
The case, first filed by South Africa in December 2023, alleges that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza violates the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention.