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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

genocide

Myanmar opens defence in Rohingya Genocide trial at UN court
Global Affairs

Myanmar opens defence in Rohingya Genocide trial at UN court

Earlier this week, The Gambia’s foreign minister Dawda Jallow said Myanmar had executed “genocidal policies” with the aim of erasing the Rohingya. Jallow told the court the minority had faced decades of abuse, including propaganda campaigns, before the army’s 2017 crackdown forced hundreds of thousands to flee to Bangladesh.

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