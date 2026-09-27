US rejects Iran proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz within seven days
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
"I'm rejecting their deal," the president told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
The deal follows months of pressure from Trump to acquire or take control of Greenland, including threats to use military force, with the US president repeatedly pointing to the island's strategic location, mineral resources and the perceived security threat posed by Russia and China.
The latest developments also triggered security concerns across the Gulf. Bahrain reported explosions in its capital, Manama, Kuwait said it intercepted missiles and drones, while Qatar issued a security alert after reporting Iranian attacks.
Rubio will lead the US delegation at the first major global event since President Donald Trump threatened Danish sovereignty with a pledge to annex Greenland.