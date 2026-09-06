Fifa president Infantino to stand for re-election
Infantino, who has served as FIFA president since 2016, announced in April that he would contest the election.
Infantino, who has served as FIFA president since 2016, announced in April that he would contest the election.
Trump's backing followed Uefa, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation issuing an open letter accusing Infantino of breaking trust "through deception" with his aborted Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.
Fifa and Infantino wanted to create a commercial subsidiary to run its main events, including its World Cups, and external investors would have been able to buy stakes in it.
The proposal, announced earlier this week, sought to establish a separate FIFA subsidiary that would manage the commercial and operational rights of the men's and women's World Cups. Private investors were expected to acquire a stake in the new entity, with FIFA insisting that the money raised would be reinvested into football development around the world.
While support for the FIFA chief has grown across much of the football world, opposition has mainly come from parts of Europe, where concerns have been raised over FIFA's recent handling of several issues during the World Cup.
The winners will not only lift the iconic World Cup trophy but will also receive championship rings for the first time in football history, introducing a tradition commonly associated with American sports.
The disappointment deepened moments later when midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi struck the crossbar with a late header, leaving Iran frustrated at the final whistle.
Artan was interrogated for 11 hours by US immigration authorities at Miami International Airport on Monday before being told he would not be allowed into the country after his diplomatic passport and single entry US visa were rejected.
The Kremlin endorsed FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s call to reconsider Russia’s football suspension, drawing sharp condemnation from Ukrainian officials as the war and sporting exclusions continue.
Organizers faced criticism from players, fans and coaches for a range of issues from pitch conditions to scheduling to heat, with some games played to packed stands and others to sparse crowds baking in temperatures of 29°C and higher
In an interview with AFP, Infantino also took aim at critics of FIFA's ticketing policy and said that skeptics who had questioned the need for the tournament would quickly change their minds.
The draw for the expanded 48-team tournament, with six berths still to be filled via a series of playoffs, was hugely complicated due to various geographical sub-clauses.