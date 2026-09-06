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Radio Generation Kenya

Gianni Infantino

FIFA drops $20 billion World Cup investment plan after global revolt
Sports

FIFA drops $20 billion World Cup investment plan after global revolt

The proposal, announced earlier this week, sought to establish a separate FIFA subsidiary that would manage the commercial and operational rights of the men's and women's World Cups. Private investors were expected to acquire a stake in the new entity, with FIFA insisting that the money raised would be reinvested into football development around the world.

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