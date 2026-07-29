Idi Amin's grandson eyes historic boxing medal in Glasgow
Although he never met his grandfather, Abdul remains closely linked to Idi Amin, who seized power through a military coup in 1971 and became Uganda's third president.
Although he never met his grandfather, Abdul remains closely linked to Idi Amin, who seized power through a military coup in 1971 and became Uganda's third president.
The 21-year-old, who is preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Scotland, secured her first Diamond League victory of the season in what was her third race of the year.
Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) Secretary-General David Munuhe lamented that the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) had allocated the federation only four slots.
According to the Commonwealth Games Secretariat, Canada, India, Nigeria, plus two others have all publicly confirmed their interest in the Games in 2030.