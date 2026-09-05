Ruto announces new limits on mining firms’ land in Kajiado
The President said the plan was intended to give residents greater access to land and ensure they benefit from the natural resources found within the county.
The President said the plan was intended to give residents greater access to land and ensure they benefit from the natural resources found within the county.
Kindiki made the remarks as the government continues to implement the CBC, which places emphasis on developing learners’ competencies, talents and practical skills alongside academic knowledge.
Speaking on Tuesday, Wandayi said Kenya's government-to-government (G2G) fuel import arrangement had shielded the country from supply disruptions and rising freight costs triggered by escalating military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes.
In Executive Order No. 1 of 2023, Museveni highlighted that Uganda's vulnerability to earthquakes has been known for decades, but government institutions have been slow to implement measures aimed at reducing the risks posed by seismic activity
The county government has launched an assessment exercise to determine whether the programme is helping families lower education costs as initially promised.