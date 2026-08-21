2027 Polls: IEBC Candidate Registration Dates
The nomination period will run from May 29 to June 11, 2027, with different dates set for different elective positions
The nomination period will run from May 29 to June 11, 2027, with different dates set for different elective positions
According to reports, the Sh328 million tender, awarded for the construction of a Nyamira County Government building, was given to a contractor accused of receiving payments far exceeding the actual work completed.
Article 181 sets out the grounds for removal, which include gross violation of the Constitution or any law, abuse of office or misconduct.
Obado is facing trial alongside his four children and 11 other individuals. They are accused of embezzling public funds while he was governor of Migori County.
Barchok had filed a petition under a certificate of urgency, seeking to block his arrest and trial after the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved charges against him last week following investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
The summonses form part of EACC’s intensified anti-graft campaign aimed at holding both current and former officials accountable for alleged misappropriation of public funds.