Two dead and hundreds evacuated as twin fires break out on Greek island
About 200 firefighters were working to keep the twin fires from converging on the island of Salamina, which was under a high wildfire risk on Sunday.
About 200 firefighters were working to keep the twin fires from converging on the island of Salamina, which was under a high wildfire risk on Sunday.
The fatalities were a Danish pilot and a Greek fire service liaison officer. A British pilot and another Greek co-ordinator on the second helicopter survived.
Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, was found in the Kypseli district of Athens on 18 July, days after she was reported missing.
Greece’s plan places it among a widening group of countries that are rethinking children’s access to digital platforms. In Australia, authorities have already required platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat to remove accounts belonging to users under 16 or face financial penalties. Similar discussions are ongoing in France, Austria and Spain, where policymakers are weighing stricter age controls.
The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Surveys Europe Regional Report, released on Friday, shows that Somali migrants continue to use dangerous migration routes.