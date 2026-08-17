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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Greece

Greece to bar under-15s from social media access
Global Affairs

Greece to bar under-15s from social media access

Greece’s plan places it among a widening group of countries that are rethinking children’s access to digital platforms. In Australia, authorities have already required platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat to remove accounts belonging to users under 16 or face financial penalties. Similar discussions are ongoing in France, Austria and Spain, where policymakers are weighing stricter age controls.

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