On this day in 1940: Mussolini’s forces invade Greece

On this day in 1940, Italian forces under Benito Mussolini invaded Greece after occupying Albania, launching a military campaign that would end in a humiliating defeat for Italy during the Second World War.

The invasion caught even Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler by surprise, despite the two countries being allies.

Mussolini had ignored warnings from his military commanders about the risks of fighting in Greece’s mountainous terrain during the rainy season, believing his forces would defeat the Greeks within days.

However, Greek troops mounted a fierce resistance, pushing the Italian invaders back into Albania within a week.

Italy was subsequently forced into months of defensive fighting, exposing the weaknesses of Mussolini’s military campaign.

The setback came at a difficult time for Italy, following a British air attack that crippled a significant portion of its fleet at Taranto, further humiliating Mussolini and weakening Italy’s military position in the war.