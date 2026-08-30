Lawyer: Zambian opposition leader charged with treason
Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after a deadly raid by the authorities led the opposition politician to go into hiding.
Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after a deadly raid by the authorities led the opposition politician to go into hiding.
Hichilema, 64, secured 2,965,326 votes, representing about 61.4% of the valid vote, according to results released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. His closest challenger, Brian Mundubile of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP), received 1,856,217 votes, or about 38%
The victory gives Hichilema another five years in office and extends his political career after a long pursuit of the presidency. The 64-year-old was making his seventh attempt at the top office, while Mundubile was contesting for the presidency for the first time.
Hichilema had 54.82% or 1,056,812 of the declared votes, figures showed, putting him on track for re-election without a second-round runoff if he keeps the overall majority.
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had paused the exercise after receiving reports of attacks involving polling officials and alleged incidents in which marked ballot papers were taken from ballot boxes.
The authority said the process would be halted nationwide with immediate effect as it expressed concern over reports of violence that had "resulted in the theft of marked ballot papers in ballot boxes".
Fourteen candidates were contesting the presidency, but the race was largely viewed as a battle between Hichilema and Brian Mundubile, who campaigned on the platform of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP).
Authorities had argued that, as a former head of state, Lungu should receive full state honours and be buried at the presidential burial site in Lusaka alongside other past leaders. They maintained that a national funeral was the appropriate way to honour his service.
Initially extended by nine days to allow for the return of Lungu’s body from South Africa, the mourning period was abruptly concluded after the family halted repatriation, accusing the state of breaching prior agreements related to the funeral.
U.S. ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales said the decision was not connected to a wider foreign aid review.