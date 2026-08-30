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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Hakainde Hichilema

Ruto congratulates Hichilema on re-election as Zambia President
Politics

Ruto congratulates Hichilema on re-election as Zambia President

Hichilema, 64, secured 2,965,326 votes, representing about 61.4% of the valid vote, according to results released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. His closest challenger, Brian Mundubile of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Progress (NRPUP), received 1,856,217 votes, or about 38%

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