Health and Wellness
SHA contracts for county health facilities extended to October 14, 2026
The government said the extension would ensure continuity of services and claims while facilities complete the new contracting requirements.
The government said the extension would ensure continuity of services and claims while facilities complete the new contracting requirements.
The Health CS said public and county hospitals operating at levels two, three and four had already made the switch. Private and faith-based health facilities that have not completed the process are expected to do so before the deadline.