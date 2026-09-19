CS Kagwe seeks tax relief, faster refunds to support horticulture growth
Kenya’s horticulture industry contributes about Sh145 billion to the economy each year, with the flower industry making up approximately 57 per cent of that contribution.
Kenya’s horticulture industry contributes about Sh145 billion to the economy each year, with the flower industry making up approximately 57 per cent of that contribution.
The Agriculture Cabinet Secretary said the Government was keen to resolve the VAT refund issue and would raise the matter with the Treasury.
The report, released on August 6, 2026, shows that the agriculture sector had reinforced its position as the backbone of Kenya's economy, with the value of agricultural output rising from Sh3.64 trillion in 2024 to Sh4.07 trillion in 2025. It attributed the growth to consistent investments by county governments across key agricultural value chains, despite persistent challenges in some subsectors.
Kenya continues to maintain a positive trade balance with the Netherlands, with imports from the European country standing at Sh44.8 billion, leaving a surplus of about Sh24.8 billion.