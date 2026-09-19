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Radio Generation Kenya

Horticulture

Counties drive Agriculture growth as horticulture earns Sh216.5bn
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Counties drive Agriculture growth as horticulture earns Sh216.5bn

The report, released on August 6, 2026, shows that the agriculture sector had reinforced its position as the backbone of Kenya's economy, with the value of agricultural output rising from Sh3.64 trillion in 2024 to Sh4.07 trillion in 2025. It attributed the growth to consistent investments by county governments across key agricultural value chains, despite persistent challenges in some subsectors.

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