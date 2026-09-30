Business
Ruto assures Lamu on land, jobs and fishing as Dangote refinery starts
While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.
While the court declined to stop the September 30 groundbreaking, it directed that no changes be made to the disputed land as the legal process continues.
The lights went off while Ruto was speaking during the interview, prompting the President to question why the facility’s generator had not been put into use to prevent the programme from being disrupted.
The update was issued through a communique following the 15th National Development Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.