Sports
HSBC SVNS 2: Shujaa win bronze as Lionesses finish 5th
Speaking after the final whistle against the USA, Kenya's gaffer Kevin Wambua admitted the toughness of the final game against the USA on Sunday.
Speaking after the final whistle against the USA, Kenya's gaffer Kevin Wambua admitted the toughness of the final game against the USA on Sunday.
Safaricom’s M‑PESA is investing Ksh 10 million in the HSBC SVNS2 Rugby Sevens in Nairobi, funding connectivity, media support and fan discounts while deepening backing for Kenya’s national sevens teams.