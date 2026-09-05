News
Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries name new leaders to key State boards
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
The 12-month Digitalent Cohort XI 2026/2027 programme will equip recent university graduates with practical workplace experience, mentorship and technical skills to improve their prospects in the ICT sector and other areas of employment
The appointment was formalised through a gazette notice dated April 2, 2026, issued under the State Corporations Act and the Information and Communications Technology Authority Order, 2013.