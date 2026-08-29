Kindiki steps up Mt Kenya East mobilisation as Ruto weighs 2027 ticket
The Deputy President’s activities have also drawn attention to the larger question facing Ruto as he prepares to seek a second term: who should be his number two in 2027?
The Deputy President’s activities have also drawn attention to the larger question facing Ruto as he prepares to seek a second term: who should be his number two in 2027?
The survey ranked education first among the 12 functions devolved to county governments, earning a 50 per cent performance rating in 2026. Although it retained the top position, the score marks a drop from 55 per cent recorded in 2023, though it is an improvement from 46 per cent in 2024.
According to the index, Makueni ranked second with 48%, followed by Baringo at 46%, West Pokot at 45% and Migori at 42%, completing the top five counties for public participation
According to Infotrak, the 2026 study was carried out between January and May across all 47 counties, covering 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards through interviews with 36,200 respondents.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Abdikadir said the political realignment that followed the 2024 Finance Bill protests had significantly disrupted conventional political calculations, making it increasingly difficult to predict the outcome of the 2027 General Election
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, he argued that Sifuna consistently attracts large crowds without handing out cash, branded merchandise, or campaign attire, a rare feat in Kenyan politics
Respondents who opposed the Broad-Based Government further said the partnership had weakened the Opposition and reduced government accountability. They also questioned its purpose, saying there was no clear agenda guiding the union.
The survey showed UDA enjoying 22% national support, just one percentage point ahead of ODM at 21%, highlighting an increasingly competitive political landscape as the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election.
The survey found that the Kalonzo Musyoka–Edwin Sifuna ticket attracted 23% support nationally, placing it ahead of all other opposition pairings.
Infotrak says Kalonzo has continued to improve his standing over the past year, while Matiang'i has lost part of the support he previously enjoyed. The poll also points to Sifuna's rise, placing him among the leading contenders for the first time.
The poll ranks released on Monday, ranks Kindiki first with a 34 per cent approval rating, making him the most preferred candidate nationally to deputise President Ruto. The findings place him well ahead of other leaders drawn from different regions of the country.
Nairobi recorded the highest proportion, with 38 per cent of respondents citing corruption as the main contributor to high living costs.
The death was followed by Gen Z–led protests across the country, which were cited by 12 per cent of respondents as the most significant occurrence of the year.
Other pressing issues include corruption and access to quality healthcare, each noted by 27 per cent of participants. The results show that while daily financial challenges dominate, voters are also closely monitoring governance and service delivery standards.
Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i emerged as the closest challenger with 13 percent support, followed by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at 12 percent.
Infotrak noted that Kenyans cited the high cost of living (66%), unemployment (30%), and poor governance/SHIF issues (30% combined) as the main reasons for their pessimism.
Other concerns cited include over-taxation, transport and infrastructure, access to affordable healthcare, extra-judicial killings, insecurity, youth empowerment, and the cost of doing business.