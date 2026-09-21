Kindiki vows to unite Mt Kenya amid leadership dispute
Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County on Monday, Kindiki said elders were better placed to safeguard the region’s unity because, unlike politicians, they had no electoral interests to protect.
Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County on Monday, Kindiki said elders were better placed to safeguard the region’s unity because, unlike politicians, they had no electoral interests to protect.
The case has been filed at the Environment and Land Court by a coalition of 4,640 citizens identifying themselves as Friends of Nairobi National Park.
The President said the planned refinery will serve Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, adding that the project is expected to open up thousands of employment opportunities for Kenyan youth.
Mbadi said while Kenyans have a constitutional right to challenge government decisions in court, leaders should avoid making conclusive statements on matters that are still awaiting judicial determination.
John Mbadi arrived at Parliament Buildings with a marked budget vehicle and security escort ahead of the 3pm Budget reading for 2026/27, where he is expected to present Sh4.84 trillion spending.
Speaking at the burial of Transport CS Davis Chirchir’s father, late Edwin Kipchirchir Koech, in Bomet County, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen said their long working relationship began in a devolved government task force and later shaped Cabinet cooperation.
Abdi explained that county governments cannot independently fund large-scale infrastructure, especially trunk roads, which are under the national government’s jurisdiction. According to him, the region’s future growth hinges on three essential elements: reliable roads, sufficient electricity, and basic ICT networks.