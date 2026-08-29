Winnie Odinga: I want my father’s friends, not his enemies
On Uhuru, Winnie acknowledged that the former President had taken a step back from frontline politics but said she would still value an opportunity to engage him.
On Uhuru, Winnie acknowledged that the former President had taken a step back from frontline politics but said she would still value an opportunity to engage him.
The list of shortlisted candidates includes former Nyeri Woman Representative Priscilla Nyokabi, Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira, as well as experienced advocates, magistrates and legal scholars.
Among those shortlisted are well-known figures in the legal sector, including Independent Policing Oversight Authority chairperson Ahmed Isaack Hassan, High Court judge Chacha Mwita and senior advocate Katwa Kigen.
The Selection Panel emphasized that the shortlist was the result of a careful review of applications submitted following a public call issued on August 27, 2025.
This entire recruitment process is being carried out under the framework provided by Sections 33, 34, and 34A of the Political Parties Act, Cap 7D.