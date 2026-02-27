Politics
Tubi Mohammed wins Isiolo South in high-profile family contest
The by-election was triggered by the passing of former MP Mohamed Tubi Bidu, who died on November 12, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment in Nairobi.
The by-election was triggered by the passing of former MP Mohamed Tubi Bidu, who died on November 12, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment in Nairobi.
Speaking during campaign stops, Farouk Kibet and Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan Guyo called on pastoralist voters to stay loyal to the ruling party by electing Tubi Mohamed Tubi.
Bina will face her brother, Tubi Mohammed who is the ruling, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the by-election.
Tubi Mohamed Tubi, son of the late legislator, expressed gratitude to the community for standing with the family during their time of mourning.
The legislator was elected in August 2022 under the Jubilee Party and was serving his first term.