Napoli 2–2 Roma: Why this dramatic draw matters in Serie A race
Napoli twice came from behind to draw 2–2 with Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, staying third but slipping further behind Inter as the Serie A title race tightens.
Napoli twice came from behind to draw 2–2 with Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, staying third but slipping further behind Inter as the Serie A title race tightens.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Michael Carrick’s interim role at Manchester United headlines a busy winter window, with major moves, loan deals and firm ‘not for sale’ stances reshaping clubs across Europe.
Yet, Juve approached it with courage, organization, and intensity, delivering a 1-0 victory courtesy of a second-half header from Juan Cabal.
According to reports, Al-Hilal are primed to table a formal bid for the 33-year-old Egyptian winger, a move that would send seismic ripples through Merseyside.
On loan from Manchester United, Hojlund opened the scoring with a clever slide-in finish that broke the deadlock and stunned the visitors.
The Portuguese forward latched onto Fikayo Tomori’s incisive cross and coolly slotted home from close range six minutes into the second half, a moment of clinical finishing that proved decisive.
Liverpool's search for a long-term defensive anchor has led scouts to Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.
What started as late-night passion-project clips and hot takes gradually attracted attention from people inside the game, turning online recognition into real-world possibility.
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham all delivered wins that propelled four of them into the top eight.
In a terse communiqué the club thanked Tudor and his staff for their professionalism and wished them well for the future.
With 16 points from 7 matches played, Milan lead city rivals Inter by one point, with defending champions Napoli third with 15 points on board. It is an enterprising start for Milan, who had the impressive Leão to thank for, following a tight match at the San Siro.
Napoli moved into first place by beating Genoa 2-1, while the major match between Juventus and AC Milan ended in a 0-0 draw. Juventus remains undefeated in sixth place with a 3-3-0 record and 12 points, while Napoli leads the league with a 5-0-1 record and 15 points.
Pulisic grabbed a sensational assist within the first three minutes at San Siro, then added a 31st-minute goal to give his side a two-goal advantage.