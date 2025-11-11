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Senate health committee conducts oversight visit to Kiambu County Referral Hospital
During the visit, the Committee raised concern over several mothers who had remained admitted for over three months due to unpaid medical bills.
During the visit, the Committee raised concern over several mothers who had remained admitted for over three months due to unpaid medical bills.
Testifying before Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege on Thursday, witness Asenath Okello said that when the initiative began to unravel, Mandago, alongside current Governor Jonathan Bii held a meeting with affected families.
Governor Bii explained that Mandago left behind projects worth millions of shillings as he handed over office, and now his administration faces the challenge of completing them.