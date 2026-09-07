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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Jamaica

NOCK partners with Jamaica in landmark deal
Sports

NOCK partners with Jamaica in landmark deal

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki highlighted the complementary strengths of both countries. The agreement was signed in Kingston at the Jamaica Pegasus alongside JOA President Christopher Samuda, formalising a partnership aimed at strengthening athletic excellence, knowledge exchange, and cultural ties between the two nations.

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Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean as Jamaica faces catastrophic landfall
Global Affairs

Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean as Jamaica faces catastrophic landfall

In its latest advisory, the NHC described the storm as “catastrophic and life-threatening,” warning that conditions would intensify overnight. At 18:00 GMT Monday, Melissa was positioned around 145 miles (233 km) southwest of Kingston, moving west-northwest at only 3 mph (6 km/h). Experts said this sluggish movement increases the risk of excessive rainfall and flooding.

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