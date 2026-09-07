Jamaica to petitions King Charles over slavery reparations
Culture Minister Olivia Grange said the petition will ask the King to refer three questions to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, Jamaica’s highest court.
Culture Minister Olivia Grange said the petition will ask the King to refer three questions to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, Jamaica’s highest court.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki highlighted the complementary strengths of both countries. The agreement was signed in Kingston at the Jamaica Pegasus alongside JOA President Christopher Samuda, formalising a partnership aimed at strengthening athletic excellence, knowledge exchange, and cultural ties between the two nations.
Born Adidja Azim Palmer on January 7, 1976, Vybz Kartel has become one of dancehall’s most influential figures, earning nicknames such as Worl’ Boss, Teacha, and the King of Dancehall.
Sean Paul has committed $50,000 to Food For The Poor Jamaica and said the pressure of trying to help those in need has taken a toll.
Many residents are salvaging what little they can from damaged homes. Water and food supplies have become scarce in some places, forcing families to rely on emergency assistance. With roads cut off and communication networks down, relief efforts have been slow and dangerous.
The King used the message to renew his global call for urgent environmental action, warning that the record-breaking storm should serve as a stark reminder of the world’s growing imbalance with nature.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness described the destruction as “total devastation,” reporting that 80 to 90 percent of roofs were torn from homes, hospitals, schools, and government buildings. Many residents remain stranded atop damaged structures as emergency teams work to reach them.
In its latest advisory, the NHC described the storm as “catastrophic and life-threatening,” warning that conditions would intensify overnight. At 18:00 GMT Monday, Melissa was positioned around 145 miles (233 km) southwest of Kingston, moving west-northwest at only 3 mph (6 km/h). Experts said this sluggish movement increases the risk of excessive rainfall and flooding.
The excellent Fraser-Pryce, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and 10-time world champion, clocked 10.91sec to finish third in the women's 100m final and secure a berth for the World Championships in Tokyo in September.