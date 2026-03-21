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Ruto pledges Sh20 million for Kisumu Jamia Mosque construction
Ruto said the funds would serve as a starting amount, with additional fundraising to be organised by the community and government officials.
Ruto said the funds would serve as a starting amount, with additional fundraising to be organised by the community and government officials.
The mosque’s story began in 1902, when Maulana Sayed Abdullah Shah, a respected religious leader, petitioned the colonial government for land to build a mosque.
The event, themed “Halal Science, Innovation and Industry”, was hosted at Jamia Mosque’s Multi-purpose Hall and brought together a strong diplomatic delegation.
The tribunal, chaired by Dr Nabil Orina and George Supeyo, said the incomplete process blocked the mosque from using its property.