Hunter Biden: Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to his bones
The 83-year-old former president revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, less than four months after leaving the White House
The 83-year-old former president revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, less than four months after leaving the White House
Army Chief of Staff General Randy George retired immediately after a request from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, marking a major Pentagon leadership shift amid broader internal tensions.
Charles, who is himself receiving treatment for an unspecified type of cancer, sent the personal note over the weekend.
The picture, which was shared by official White House social media accounts, comes as Catholics mourn the death of Pope Francis.
In his address, President Biden cited significant staff reductions and cuts to services as part of the growing threat.