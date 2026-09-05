Rift Valley
Ruto warns against ‘blackmail’ as Magadi contract dispute deepens
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
Speaking during an event in Ewuaso Oonkidong'i Ward, Kajiado on Saturday, Lenku said he would not tolerate what he called “ODM party cartels” campaigning for non-ODM candidates and demanded an apology from party leader Oburu Oginga over the incident.
The President noted significant improvements in key sectors of the economy.