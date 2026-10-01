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MP Wainaina admits “errored in judgement” over Kapseret remarks, NCIC says
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
The commission has rescheduled Iraya’s appearance to Wednesday, September 30, 2026, following his request to have the initial date changed.