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61% of learners have joined senior secondary school, gov't says
To allow more learners to report and complete placement, authorities said reporting timelines have been extended following concerns raised by stakeholders.
To allow more learners to report and complete placement, authorities said reporting timelines have been extended following concerns raised by stakeholders.
During the conference, headteachers also challenged Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba on his recent claim that Sh1.1 billion had been lost to “ghost schools.”
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba told the Senate on Wednesday that the reforms aim to enhance school independence, address staffing concerns, and refine the JSS structural framework.
The proposal arose during a series of school inspection visits where MPs assessed progress on Junior Secondary School (JSS) projects financed through a Sh1 billion special grant.