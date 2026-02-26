Ruto's ex-lawyer Katwa Kigen among six applicants for Supreme Court Judge position
The recruitment process now moves to the next phase, with the Commission announcing plans to conduct a stakeholder engagement forum ahead of shortlisting.
The recruitment process now moves to the next phase, with the Commission announcing plans to conduct a stakeholder engagement forum ahead of shortlisting.
Judge Wanjala highlighted how e-filing, virtual hearings, online legal research, and digital record management have become essential tools in the modern justice system. Despite these advancements, he noted, technology must remain accessible, flexible, and designed with the users’ needs in mind.
The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly has endorsed the Judges’ Retirement Benefits Bill, 2025 after reviewing public submissions. In the committee’s assessment, the package funded by taxpayers will cost about Sh5.67 billion.
The Opposition's lawyer, Erias Lukwago said Besigye and his co-accused, Obeid Lutale, declined to appear before High Court judge Emmanuel Baguma.
This decision affirms Gachagua's standing as the original petitioner despite the legal confusion caused by a withdrawal notice and the subsequent effort to reinstate the suits.
It remains unclear whether the president's directive includes plans to publicly release the material, or when such disclosures might happen.
The appointment follows a petition filed by nine individuals, led by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, targeting debts accrued between the 2014/2015 and 2021/2022 financial years.
The case will be heard again on July 18.