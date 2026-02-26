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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Judge

Justice Wanjala: Digital courts must serve everyone
News

Justice Wanjala: Digital courts must serve everyone

Judge Wanjala highlighted how e-filing, virtual hearings, online legal research, and digital record management have become essential tools in the modern justice system. Despite these advancements, he noted, technology must remain accessible, flexible, and designed with the users’ needs in mind.

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